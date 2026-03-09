Two alleged murder and attempted murder suspects dead in Inanda police shootout

Two suspects allegedly linked to several cases of murder and attempted murder were shot dead in a shootout with police in Inanda on Monday.
Provincial spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were searching for at least five suspects, and during an operation which started just after midnight on Monday, two of the suspects were located in the Mzomusha area with the assistance of a drone.
“When police approached the house in which the suspects were hiding, a shootout ensued which resulted in the two suspects, aged 20 and 25, sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.”
Two firearms were found in their possession. A search for the remaining suspects is ongoing.
TimesLIVE
