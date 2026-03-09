Unisa confirms Sarah-Jane Trent holds LLB after fake statement circulates online

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unisa confirms that Sarah-Jane Trent does hold a degree from the institution.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has distanced itself from a statement circulating on social media falsely claiming that attorney Sarah-Jane Trent does not hold a degree from the institution.

The post, which was shared on X, alleged that the university had received numerous inquiries about Trent’s qualifications and claimed there were no records of a student by that name ever registering or graduating with a law degree.

In response, Unisa on Monday issued an official statement confirming that the claim was false and that Trent was in fact a graduate of the institution.

“The University of South Africa (Unisa) hereby confirms that Ms Sarah-Jane Trent is a graduate of the university and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree which she obtained in May 2013,” it said.

Unisa also condemned the misuse of its branding in the misleading statement.

“It also condemns in the strongest terms the manipulation and misuse of the university’s templates and logo which are in the public domain to misrepresent its position,” the university said.

The university said it will be investigating the origins of the statement and taking legal action.

“The relevant units within the university will be requested to investigate the origins of the misleading statement and abuse of our resources and take appropriate legal action,” they said.

Questions about Trent’s qualifications surfaced after she appeared before an ad hoc parliamentary committee probing allegations of influence within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

During the proceedings, Vusi Shongwe, an MK Party MP, questioned Trent about her career and whether she was a qualified lawyer.

Trent told the committee she had obtained her law degree from Unisa, which enabled her to work with forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

She also outlined her academic background during the testimony.

Trent said she matriculated in 2002 and initially pursued studies in marketing.

“In 2003, I enrolled for a degree in Bachelor of Commerce, majoring in marketing, at the University of Stellenbosch, which I did not complete. In 2004, I subsequently enrolled at Boland College, Stellenbosch, where I earned a 16-subject Merit Certificate in Marketing Management,” she said.

She later decided to change career paths and study law.

“In 2006, I was in search of employment as I no longer wanted a career in marketing, so I decided to further my studies. In 2007, I enrolled at University of South Africa toward a Bachelor of Laws degree which I completed in November 2012. I was conferred a Bachelor’s certificate on 13 May 2013,” Trent said.

Unisa also said it would not violate the privacy of any student and emphasised the importance of relying on official communication from the institution.

TimesLIVE