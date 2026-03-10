Body cams deter corruption at SA borders as 50 officials fired, says BMA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Body cameras worn by officials at South Africa’s ports of entry are helping deter corruption, according to Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the commissioner said technology has discouraged officials from engaging in wrongdoing even though no one has yet been caught committing crimes while wearing the devices.

“We have not necessarily nabbed anybody on the basis of the body cams. I think the body cam in this instance serves as a deterrent. No one has actually been nabbed doing any nefarious activity while having the body cam on them. That is on the basis that they are aware that should they attempt anything on that basis, they’re actually under observation,” he said.

His comments come after more than 50 officials working at South Africa’s ports of entry were dismissed for corruption-related offences.

“I can also confirm that over and above those that are already dismissed, we already also have an additional 38 that are currently going through the labour relations processes, where they are facing disciplinary action,” he said.

The body cameras were introduced alongside drones with heat-mapping technology rolled out to the BMA last year.

During the Easter period, 40 body cameras were worn by officials at ports of entry to help detect corruption and monitor efficiency.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber previously said the cameras are linked to a digital evidence management system, ensuring footage can be used in court.

He hoped that these interventions were what was needed to completely eradicate corruption at the borders.

“We are very much hopeful with all of these interventions that we are definitely going to nip this in the bud, as we are also unfolding the activities of vetting and all of those things.”

Masiapato said many of the dismissed officials had been caught facilitating the illegal movement of people into South Africa through corrupt means, including selling additional days to travellers whose visas had expired or fraudulently stamping passports.

Some officials are now facing criminal proceedings with cases being handled by various law enforcement agencies including the Hawks.

The crackdown forms part of the role of the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum chaired by the Special Investigating Unit.

The forum brings together multiple agencies including the department of home affairs, the department of correctional services and the National Prosecuting Authority to combat corruption proactively.

“So since the establishment, which was last year around March, what we have been doing is working with a number of stakeholders in the entire ecosystem,” said Masiapato.

The authority has also introduced an anonymous reporting line called Operation Etibise, allowing members of the public and officials to report corruption within the system.

“All of these things put together have been assisting us to identify some of the officials within our environment that have been doing nefarious activities,” he said.

Despite the progress, Masiapato said the authority still faces capacity challenges.

“The only challenge, as you will know, is that we don’t have enough of those. Of course we are to procure more when we get additional resources so that we can have the entire ecosystem,” he said.

He noted that most officials remain committed to doing their jobs honestly.

“It does not necessarily mean that the situation is overwhelming. The majority of our officials are doing the work as they are supposed to do,” he said.

“There are still a few individuals that continue to do these nefarious activities.”

The commissioner added that the government had allocated more than R900m over the next three years to recruit about 700 additional staff, which he believes will help stabilise operations at ports of entry.

“We do believe that we are actually at the stage where we are winning in this particular context,” he said.

