Licences issued to more than 500 Gauteng taxi and scholar transport operators

The department of roads and transport issued operating licences to taxi and scholar transport operators in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on Tuesday. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The Gauteng department of transport issued 539 operating licences to taxi and scholar transport operators on Tuesday.

The department has expressed its commitment to enhancing regulatory adherence within the public transport sector.

Transport owners from four regions, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, the West Rand and Sedibeng collected their permits during the rollout.

So far, 248 licences have been collected, including 79 of the 150 issued to scholar transport operators.

During the handover in Johannesburg, Gauteng roads and transport spokesperson Lesiba Mpya said the permit backlog dated back as far as 2009 and the department was relieved it was “doing right by the operators”.

“At one point the backlog was around 24,000 operating licences waiting to be processed, and many of the applicants who applied in that time are only receiving their permits now because the department has been trying to clear this long-standing backlog,” he said

He said the department took steps to tackle the delays. There were meetings with industry stakeholders such as taxi associations, scholar transport operators and e-hailing representatives so a consensus could be reached.

“The process was intended to combat corruption and illegal practices within the permit system,” he said. “There are taxi owners who sell and bribe police officials into getting the permits, which is illegal.”

Mpya warned that operators who transported passengers without a valid licence could face penalties, including having their vehicles impounded or their applications revoked.

Taxi owner Setee Mojapelo, who has been in the taxi business for four years, said she was relieved three of her taxis now had permits to operate.

“I’ve been waiting for the permits for a year-and-a-half now. My taxis were operating locally in Thembisa but would get impounded and, as a result, I lost a lot of money,” she said.

She added that though the taxi industry was violent and dangerous for women, she had to fend for her family.

“My husband handles all the taxi affairs but because they are all under my name, I had to come and collect the permits myself, and I must say, this industry is not for the faint-hearted.”

Sakhumzi Sihlalo, a long-distance taxi owner who operates between Johannesburg and the Eastern Cape, said his taxis had fallen into disrepair due to years of not operating.

“I have three taxis and they have not been working since I didn’t have a permit. I will have to take them for repairs before they are fit to be on the road and this is one of my setbacks.”

Another long-distance taxi owner, who chose to remain anonymous, said he waited six months to get a permit for one taxi.

“My taxis travel long distance, from Kempton Park to Krugersdorp. It’s been a long time coming. I applied three times for the permit but couldn’t get it, but now that I finally have it, my taxi can now operate,” he said.

He said he could not risk having his taxi impounded.

“When your taxi gets impounded, you need to pay for it to be released. Imagine having your car taken by the police every day; the fees that you need to pay to get it back are costly.”

Mpya said the second permit rollout would be announced in due course.

