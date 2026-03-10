No fuel shortage in South Africa but motorists face possible price hike in April, says DMPR

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DMPR reassures South African on fuel supply but warns of possible April price hike

The department of mineral and petroleum resources has assured South Africans that there is no immediate risk of fuel shortages in the country, but warned motorists can expect higher prices at the pumps from April.

The department said it remains in constant contact with oil companies operating in South Africa to ensure the stability and security of fuel supply while closely monitoring developments in the Middle East that could affect global oil markets and fuel prices.

Though geopolitical tensions could place pressure on international oil prices if they persist, the department said the country’s fuel supply remains stable for now.

South Africa has two operational crude oil refineries, Natref and Astron Energy, as well as Sasol’s Secunda coal-to-liquids plant, which continues to play a key role in domestic fuel production.

These facilities rely mainly on crude oil imports from West Africa and increasingly from other countries across the continent.

The Astron Energy refinery is undergoing a planned maintenance shutdown. However, the department said “the company secured sufficient fuel imports to meet supply requirements during the maintenance period.”

The department warned that rising international crude oil prices are likely to lead to higher fuel prices at the pumps from April.

It said the under-recovery on fuel prices has been fluctuating since the conflict hit global markets, and the department will continue to monitor the situation ahead of the official April fuel price adjustment.

Oil companies importing refined petroleum products from countries affected by the conflict are also exploring alternative supply sources to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability in the domestic market.

The department said it remains hopeful that geopolitical tensions will ease soon, which could help stabilise global oil markets and improve fuel price conditions.

