POLL | Should Gautrain remain a premium service when government takes over?

The Gautrain will officially be handed over to the Gauteng provincial government on March 28, marking the end of the 19.5-year Bombela Concession Agreement.

The transfer means the provincial government has fulfilled all financial obligations under the public-private partnership (PPP), making the rapid rail system a fully paid-up state asset.

Despite the handover, the Gautrain will continue to operate under a public-private partnership model, and authorities say passengers should not experience any disruption to services during the transition.

The move has sparked debate about whether the rail system should remain a premium-priced service or evolve into a more affordable public transport option.

