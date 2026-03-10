POLL | Should Gautrain remain a premium service when government takes over?

The Gautrain will officially be handed over to the Gauteng provincial government on March 28, marking the end of the 19.5-year Bombela Concession Agreement.
The transfer means the provincial government has fulfilled all financial obligations under the public-private partnership (PPP), making the rapid rail system a fully paid-up state asset.
Despite the handover, the Gautrain will continue to operate under a public-private partnership model, and authorities say passengers should not experience any disruption to services during the transition.
The move has sparked debate about whether the rail system should remain a premium-priced service or evolve into a more affordable public transport option.
TimesLIVE
