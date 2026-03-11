CRIME STATS| North West festive season drops to lowest since 2022

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crime in North West declined during the last quarter of 2025, with overall community-reported crimes dropping by 4.1%, according to provincial crime statistics tabled by community safety and transport management MEC Wessels Morweng.

Morweng said on Wednesday the province recorded 1,110 fewer cases between October and December 2025 across the 17 community-reported crime categories, the lowest figure since 2022.

Contact crimes, which include murder, assault and robbery, decreased by 7%, while contact-related crimes dropped by 6%. Property-related crimes also declined slightly by 1.7%.

Morweng said there were 48 fewer rape cases reported and 251 fewer murders during the quarter, the lowest murder figure recorded since 2021.

Bojanala Platinum district recorded the highest number of cases with 11,415 incidents, accounting for 44.1% of reported crime in the province.

Despite the overall decline, police recorded increases in attempted murder, attempted sexual offences, carjacking, cash-in-transit robberies and truck hijackings.

Morweng said police operations during the festive season contributed to the decline in crime, but challenges such as domestic violence, illegal firearms and substance abuse continue to affect crime levels in the province.

TimesLIVE