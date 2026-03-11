Grandmother, two grandchildren, son and his girlfriend killed in bus crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A case of culpable homocide and negligent driving was opened after the fatal crash involving a bus and a VW Polo on the N6 in the Eastern Cape.

Five members of the same family in Mdantsane were killed in Sunday’s horror head-on collision between a bus and VW Polo on the N6 between KuGompo City (formerly East London) and Stutterheim.

The Mgojo family from NU3 lost their mother, her son, his two children and his girlfriend.

Nikho Mazikhali Qambata, who identified herself as the mother of the children, took to Facebook mourning the deaths of her two children. It is understood that her sons are Mesuli Lelothando Qambata, 11, and seven-year-old Olwamuthando Qambata.

“So this horrific accident between a Polo and a bus trending on Facebook really involved my children?” she posted after the crash.

The names of the mother, son and girlfriend have not yet been released.

A sombre mood gripped the school when they officially announced the tragic news to the schoolmates of the young boys who lost their lives in the crash

Mzoxolo Senior Secondary School’s principal and school governing body, local ward councillor Zininzi Mtyingizane and Buffalo City clergy, mobilised by Rev Pam Dawethi, conducted a special healing service prayer on Tuesday at the school.

The clergy later met the grieving family.

On Sunday transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said the cause of the accident is being investigated after a case of culpable homicide and reckless driving was opened.

Nqatha is expected to visit the family on Wednesday afternoon.

In February another crash left five family members, including Fezeka Primary school principal Nana Niccolette Msutwana, dead on the N2 between Qonce and Peddie.

Couple Platon and Anna Efstratiou, owners of Superspar Nick’s Foods in Qonce, were also killed in the same accident, which claimed a total of seven lives. The Efstratiou couple were laid to rest in an emotional send-off in KuGompo City.

