Nine accused in TUT lecturer mob killing granted R2,000 bail

A lecturer was killed in an alleged mob attack in Soshanguve Block L on February 25.

Nine people accused of killing a part-time lecturer from Tshwane University of Technology were granted bail of R2,000 each in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Koketso Mlambo, 37, Thapelo Mothemani, 33, Solomon Maunatlala, 32, Kholofelo Phasha, 20, Kabelo Mothiba, 43, Koketso Masuku, 34, Lerato Matlala, 37, Marry Dudu Mogale, 43 and Maggie Phasha, 56, face a charge of murder linked to the death of lecturer Sifundo Madasi.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the lecturer was killed in a mob attack in Soshanguve Block L on February 25.

Police responded to reports of a mob justice incident after community members accused Madasi of raping two minor children aged nine and 12.

Mahanjana said when officers arrived at the scene, Madasi was found lying naked and face down in the street. Emergency medical services declared him dead at the scene.

Police arrested the nine accused on February 27 following investigations.

The state opposed bail during the court proceedings, arguing that the accused knew state witnesses and could intimidate them.

However, the court found that exceptional circumstances existed and granted each of the accused bail of R2,000.

The case was postponed to April 29

