Police seize R80m worth of counterfeit goods in Limpopo crackdown

Police confiscate R80m in fake goods during raids on 33 Limpopo shops.

A multidisciplinary law enforcement operation targeting illicit trade has resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth about R80m during a two-day crackdown in Limpopo.

The intelligence-driven operation, conducted on Monday and Tuesday in Musina and Thohoyandou, saw authorities visit 33 shops suspected of selling counterfeit and illicit merchandise.

The operation brought together several agencies, including the national illicit goods unit, public order policing (POP) units from Makhado and Thohoyandou, detectives, the defence force, Sars customs officials and brand-protection teams.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said that during the raids, officials confiscated 171,418 items in terms of the Customs and Excise Act. The goods included clothing, shoes, jewellery, fashion accessories, cellphone accessories, toys and other consumables believed to be counterfeit.

More than 30 shops were raided in Limpopo for allegedly selling counterfeit goods (Limpopo SAPS)

Authorities also took a vehicle suspected of being used to transport illicit goods.

Ledwaba said, “The operation followed intelligence that identified businesses allegedly involved in distributing and selling counterfeit merchandise in the area”.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe praised the co-ordinated efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in the operation.

“This successful operation sends a clear message that Limpopo is not a safe haven for those involved in the illegal trade of counterfeit and illicit goods,” Hadebe said. “We will continue to intensify similar operations across the province to sweep criminal elements out of our communities and protect the economy from illicit activities.”

TimesLIVE