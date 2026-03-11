Resident opens criminal case over irregular R105m tender in North West municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The awarded company is alleged to have submitted expired certificates and still appointed the tender.

Allegations of fraud and problems with a multimillion-rand water contract have hit the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in North West, with the EFF laying charges after picking up what they said were irregularities in awarding the tender.

The district municipality covers five local municipalities, namely Naledi, Greater Taung, Lekwa-Teemane, Mamusa and Kagisano-Molopo, which have all had grave water supply issues for years.

EFF member Mothusi Montwedi, who is also a resident, said he has opened a case with the police over what he calls irregularities and maladministration that occurred in the awarding of the tender.

He alleged manipulation of tender processes and claimed the winning company submitted an expired Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida) certificate.

The company’s certificate allegedly expired on May 31 2025, but the municipality closed the tender bids on June 9 2025.

In an appointment letter the Sunday Times has seen, the district municipality awarded Free State-based company HT Pelatona Projects a tender to supply water to the surrounding areas.

However, Montwedi argued the company’s appointment was irregular.

According to the November 2025 appointment letter, HT Pelatona received a contract worth just over R111m.

Montwedi alleged that the municipality reduced the bid price from R111.4m to about R105m.

However, the municipality said the change followed the correction of an arithmetic error identified during the tender evaluation process.

According to the district municipal manager, Itumeleng Jonas, the error was found in the bill of quantities where calculations did not add up correctly. In construction tenders regulated under Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) rules, evaluators are permitted to correct mathematical mistakes such as incorrect multiplication of unit rates and quantities, incorrect additions of totals or errors in figures.

“Under these rules, the unit rate submitted by the bidder normally takes precedence and the amount is recalculated by multiplying the unit rate by the quantity listed in the tender document. The overall tender price is then adjusted accordingly.”

The tender required a valid Coida certificate, but instead of disqualifying the bidder, the municipality gave them seven days to submit one. — EFF member Mothusi Montwedi

Jonas said the corrections were applied to line items in the bid, which resulted in the revised total of about R105m.

“In line with procurement procedures, the bidder would also have been informed of the correction and required to accept the adjusted price for the tender to remain valid,” Jonas said.

Montwedi alleged the adjustment did not comply with CIDB rules for correcting arithmetic errors in tenders.

“The tender required a valid Coida certificate, but instead of disqualifying the bidder, the municipality gave them seven days to submit one,” Montwedi said.

Jonas denied allegations that it had accepted expired documents from the company awarded the tender.

He argued that the documents complied with the rules and that proper processes were followed.

“The Coida certificate of the bidder was valid at the time of appointment, as verified on the system. It is not factually correct that the bidder had an expired Coida at the time the tender was submitted. Any suggestion would mean that I am corrupt, even Coida itself is [corrupt],” Jonas said.

Jonas argued there was no written request received to necessitate the notification of arithmetical errors, and no irregularities were committed.

“CIDB Clause 3.9 is clear: ‘Tell a tenderer, if they ask in writing after bids close, about any maths errors they made,’” he said.

Montwedi claimed other companies had lost out before for handing in expired Coida certificates.

However, Jonas stated: “We did not disqualify any other companies. No company was disqualified for having an expired Coida. Where is the proof of that?”

When the Sunday Times asked the municipality to share a bid evaluation report, Jonas refused. “This information is confidential, and we cannot share it with you.”

Meanwhile, a bid evaluation report that the Sunday Times has seen shows that 11 bidders were disqualified due to Coida certificates.

The municipality emphasised that the company submitted their bid while the Coida had not expired, and the appointment was also made with a valid Coida document.

HT Pelatona Projects declined to comment on the allegations, citing company policy.

North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh confirmed that Vryburg police are investigating a case of fraud.