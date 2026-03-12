DA rejects Joburg adjustment budget, warns of financial risks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Johannesburg held an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, where the budget adjustment was tabled.

The DA has rejected the proposed adjustment budget of the City of Johannesburg and warned that it poses a financial risk.

Speaking in a council meeting on Thursday, DA councillor Chris Santana said the revised budget was a reflection of political and financial decisions with more consequences for the city and its residents.

Santana said the city expected to collect about R84.8bn in operating revenue and spend about R81.6bn, leaving a surplus of about R3.2bn, which is about 3.8% of revenue.

He added that this margin was too small and could disappear if the city collected less money than expected.

“With operating expenditure consuming almost 96% of operating revenue, the city has almost no financial flexibility.

“No credible funding plan has been presented and there is no clarity on what services will be cut or reduced to pay for it,” he said.

According to the party, the city was already struggling to collect revenue and the adjustment budget showed lower expected income from some municipal entities including City Power, Joburg Water and Pikitup.

“The total liabilities have also increased to about R51.9bn. An accounting surplus does not mean there is cash in the bank,” Santana said.

He warned that approving the adjustment budget would lead to higher tariffs, weaker service delivery and financial instability.

“For these reasons, the DA rejects the adjustment budget,” Santana said.

ActionSA also rejected the adjustment budget for the 2025/2026 financial year.

“We rejected the mid-term budget and we are now rejecting this adjustment budget as well. We still have cash flow problems and paying contractors, there is no way that we would support this budget and adjustment,” said ActionSA councillor Steven Nkonyeni.

