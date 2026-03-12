Manamela sets target to enrol first students at University of Ekurhuleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Higher education minister Buti Manamela says the first students at the planned University of Ekurhuleni could be registered before the construction of a permanent campus begins. Picture: GCIS

Responding to questions in the National Assembly, Manamela said construction of the long-delayed university is realistically expected to start in 2029. However, the government is working towards an earlier milestone, registering the institution’s first students before the physical campus is completed.

“The goal is not construction commencement, but it is about registration of the first student,” said Manamela.

According to the department, work that still needs to be completed, including feasibility processes, a budget facility for infrastructure application to the National Treasury, as well as design and procurement processes, will take about three years.

Manamela told MPs that discussions with the City of Ekurhuleni have revived momentum around the project. The city has offered possible land and infrastructure options while the department is exploring whether temporary facilities or a blended academic model could allow students to enroll ahead of the planned construction time.

The university was first announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2020 state of the nation address (SONA) as part of the government’s plan to expand access to higher education by establishing new universities in underserved areas.

However, progress has been slow. Manamela confirmed that a location study, which is a key part of the feasibility process that will determine the site of the university, has not yet started because of a R19.5m funding shortfall. The department is working to resolve the gap by reprioritising existing infrastructure grants.

The project’s financial outlook improved in the February 2026 budget, when National Treasury indicated it was willing to allocate infrastructure funding for both the planned Ekurhuleni and Hammanskraal universities through the budget facility for infrastructure.

The renewed push follows a meeting held between Manamela and Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, the executive mayor of the city of Ekurhuleni.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Manamela and Xhakaza said they had discussed progress towards establishing the University of Ekurhukeni. They reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding access to higher education.

During the meeting, Xhakaza appealed for the project to be revived with a focus on science and innovation. He said Ekurhuleni, as a major economic and industrial hub, is well placed to host an institution that supports skills development, research and innovation aligned with the needs of the economy.

Manamela welcomed the intervention and confirmed that the department would move to resuscitate the project by appointing a project steering committee, led by a senior project leader, to guide the next phase of work and ensure that required institutional processes are put in place.

The minister also noted that the early phases of the project had already been completed.

“The minister noted that Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project have already been undertaken, and that the newly constituted steering committee will assess the work undertaken to date and resume the project from where it was left off.”

The committee will also assess infrastructure options, including the use of existing facilities and the possible development of a multi-purpose campus that could serve different parts of the metro while aligning academic programmes with the city’s economic strengths and industrial profile.

Xhakaza welcomed the outcomes of the discussions.

“This meeting is an important milestone in our journey and reflects the great strides we have made toward establishing a University of Ekurhuleni that will serve our people and shape the future of our city,” he said.

Manamela said the initiative responds directly to national priorities.

“This project aligns with the president’s directive that, together with the minister of finance, we must build more universities and TVET colleges, with a strong focus on developing the skills required to drive economic growth.”

