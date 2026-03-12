Teenage girls say they drink for vibes. But the morning after costs more than a hangover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A study shows that drinking alcohol for girls is woven into their society and family upbringing.

Story audio is generated using AI

A young woman from the Free State remembers drinking and arriving home safely, but what happened in between — how she undressed, how she got into bed — is a blank.

“When I wake up like that, I feel so ashamed,” she says. “I ask myself, when I don’t remember what I have done, what other things have I done?”

The reality is that alcohol is a currency that men use to buy sex from girls who will do anything for a drink.

The inflation-pegged tax increases of 3.4% on beer, wine and spirits, announced recently by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, might be something that could encourage fewer young women to have mornings like that. It’s backed by a consistent body of evidence: raise the price, and people drink less.

Making alcohol more expensive, researchers have found, is one of the most effective tools available to reduce drinking. The World Health Organization’s Safer initiative, which was launched in 2018, advocates for it, alongside restricting advertising. It’s something President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his state of the nation address, said government will also use to tackle the country’s drinking problem.

When we talked to 68 teenage girls and young women aged 15–24 across the country, it was clear why price alone may not be enough. To understand what will actually work, you first have to understand the world these young women are drinking in.

The girls and women we spoke with told us how alcohol is woven into the fabric of everyday life, from funerals and traditional ceremonies to Friday nights at the tavern. Many say their generation drinks more than adults and that bingeing has become “fashion” and “trendy”, especially for young women. Yet along with the “vibes”, drinking comes with headaches, liver pain, crushing regret, missed school and even financial debt.

The interviews, conducted in isiZulu, Sesotho, Setswana, Afrikaans, isiXhosa and English, paint an intimate portrait of how alcohol use among girls has become normalised — even expected — and how social and economic pressures keep that cycle going.

Taverns on every corner — and rules nobody follows

Girls in the study describe just how easy it is to get a drink, even when you are under 18. Taverns, shebeens and liquor shops are a short walk away, and age restriction signs are often little more than decoration.

As one young woman in Mpumalanga explained, girls can often buy their own drinks: “It is not easy to tell our age … because of the things we wear … the makeup.”

It is very strict here … but we make super sure we get that alcohol … we do anything to get it.

Even when girls live in communities with more strictly enforced age restrictions, they find a way to get their drinks, as one teenager from the Eastern Cape explained: “It is very strict here … but we make super sure we get that alcohol … we do anything to get it.”

In areas where drinking venues are stricter, girls talk about “making a plan” to get alcohol, even when tavern doors are closed to them, which can mean turning to informal house sellers who do not care about age, “as long as the stock is sold out”.

Asking adults to buy alcohol for a small “tip” means that girls risk being cheated or exploited in the process.

‘I drink for vibes’: fun, fashion and fitting in

For many girls, alcohol is not about addiction; it is about belonging. Drinking with friends is framed as fun, fashionable and almost a requirement for social acceptance.

“Drinking alcohol is fashion, it’s trendy,” one young woman from Gauteng explains, echoing peers who say they drink “for vibes”.

Girls describe alcohol as something that makes it easier to talk and socialise. It boosts confidence, makes them feel “alive, young, carefree and stress-free”, and gives them the courage to dance, talk to people and makes them feel like they “own the world”.

Social media amplifies these norms: images of parties, bottles and branded drinks set the tone for what looks aspirational and “cool”. A teenager from the Free State told us that girls who don’t drink might get teased and spurned by friends, “so you end up drinking trying to prove a point”.

My granny always says I should not go to the tavern if I don’t have money… because she knows what happens if girls go to taverns without money

We used research on social influences — ideas that explain how a person’s thoughts, feelings, friends, family and community members influence their drinking — to make sense of the findings, showing that drinking becomes a way to gain status, signal that you are part of the group and avoid being labelled “stupid” or boring if you say no. When girls believe “everyone else” is drinking, heavy use starts to feel like the norm rather than the exception.

When home is the safest place to drink

Alcohol is not only a peer activity; it is also a family affair. Many girls say they drink with siblings, cousins, partners and sometimes older relatives. In homes where adults drink regularly, girls describe copying what they see: “people at home drink so us girls end up drinking too.”

Drinking at traditional ceremonies, funerals, birthdays and “after-tears” is described as normal, expected and central to how communities mark important events. The findings from our study show that this is a powerful form of learning by example: when alcohol is present at every key life moment, and drunk by the adults surrounding you, it becomes part of what “being grown” looks like, long before you turn 18.

Plus, drinking with family at home is considered safer. Because girls are unsafe in public spaces, some caregivers actively encourage girls to drink at home rather than go out: “My granny always says I should not go to the tavern if I don’t have money… because she knows what happens if girls go to taverns without money.”

‘It was a temporary solution’: alcohol as escape

Alongside the fun, a darker thread runs through the interviews: many girls use alcohol to cope with grief, stress and depression.

Some girls told us that even though they drink to “forget about problems”, escape difficult family situations or numb pain, the escape from their emotions is short-lived: “In the moment, you forget about everything … but it will come back the following day.”

Others describe mood swings and anger when they are drunk, followed by heavy emotional crashes the next day. Girls know that the same substance they use to feel better leaves them more depressed, ashamed and mentally “messed up” afterwards. But in communities where formal mental healthcare is scarce, reaching for a bottle feels like the easiest and most accessible solution.

The hidden costs: school, money and bodies

By the morning after, the “vibes” have a price — and girls know it.

The effects are not only physical, with pounding headaches, vomiting, pain and fear of causing long-term damage to their livers and brains, but emotionally, the girls told us they feel shame and regret. Some nights you might black out — waking up the next day at home without remembering how you got there, what you did and having to piece the night together from friends’ stories.

Economically, there is regret about money “wasted” on alcohol when they cannot meet basic needs: “The following day I have a lot of needs and my money got depleted on alcohol.”

Schooling takes a hit, too. Girls speak of coming home at 4am and trying to be in class a few hours later, dragging through the day hungover, or eventually dropping out altogether. Some link drinking to sliding into crime or transactional sex — “selling their bodies” — when money runs out.

Why ‘just say no’ will not work

Policies that focus only on individual “bad choices” miss the point. Girls’ drinking is not a series of isolated decisions; it is shaped by poverty, gender norms, family patterns, marketing and the way communities use alcohol to celebrate, mourn and cope.

Here’s how we can address it:

Look beyond the individual: interventions that only tell young people to change their behaviour ignore the broader alcohol culture, from easy access and loose regulation to aggressive marketing. Alcohol often makes girls feel popular, included and “grown‑up”, so it’s hard to say no when everyone around them is drinking. To change this, we need to make heavy drinking seem less cool and make non-drinking normal and cool. Offer real alternatives to cope and connect: programmes that build self-esteem, social skills and ways to better cope are likely to reach those teens who drink to manage stress or to feel like they belong. Shift from abstinence-based messaging: ditching the “just say no” preachiness for skills training and motivational chats reduces heavy drinking and real-world harms, resonating better with teens navigating social pressures without demanding they quit cold turkey. More investment and support for programmes that educate and encourage young people to reflect on the real consequences that drinking has on their lives.

Imagining a different kind of vibe

For now, South African girls are navigating a world where alcohol is everywhere: at home, in the street, on screens and in the ceremonies that anchor community life. They are not naïve about the harms; their own words show a sharp awareness of the trade-offs they make each weekend.

What they do not have yet are environments that make it easy to choose differently: safer public spaces, real mental health support, youth-friendly recreation, and policies that take on an industry profiting from their desire to belong. Until that changes, many will keep drinking “for vibes”.

The excise tax increases announced in this year’s budget, combined with the advertising restrictions President Ramaphosa promised, are exactly the kind of policies that have worked elsewhere. Together, they can weaken alcohol’s pull as a status symbol and create space for a different kind of vibe, letting girls choose belonging on their terms — hangover-free.

