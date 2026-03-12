WATCH | Two suspects killed after high-speed chase in Durban, third man arrested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal police and security chased three men linked to a series of crimes in the Upper Highway area, ending tragically at a petrol station opposite The Pavilion shopping centre in Westville, Durban.

Two men died in a shootout during a high-speed pursuit that ended tragically at a petrol station opposite The Pavilion shopping mall in Westville, Durban, on Thursday.

Police and private security chased after three men in a BMW, allegedly linked to a series of crimes in the Upper Highway area.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to the incident at the petrol station on Spine Road at about 6.30am.

Emergency Medical Rescue Service, police and a security company were already at the scene.

“Paramedics were shown to a vehicle which was allegedly being chased by law enforcement when a shootout occurred.”

One man who sustained fatal gunshot wounds was found inside the car. A second male, who allegedly tried to flee and jumped over the wall, fell to the ground to his death. The third occupant was arrested.

The area was cordoned off.

TimesLIVE