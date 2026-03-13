Eastern Cape man gets five life sentences for killing three women, including his mother

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mzomhle Matakhiya went on the rampage, fatally stabbing three people, including his mother and sister. Stock photo.

An Eastern Cape man who stabbed his mother, sister and an elderly woman to death has been handed life behind bars.

The Mthatha high court sitting in Port St Johns sentenced Mzomhle Matakhiya, 24, of Flagstaff, to five life sentences and 10 years on Thursday.

Matakhiya, of Ngqayimbana locality, Sipaqeni administrative area, was charged with three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and malicious damage to property on June 23 2025.

He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“Mzomhle stabbed his mother, aged 40, his 20-year-old younger sister and a 97-year-old woman, who was the grandmother of his mother’s boyfriend. All three were stabbed to death,” said police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo.

“His mother’s boyfriend and a neighbour were also stabbed but survived.”

Matakhiya was arrested on the same day as the murders and the murder weapon was recovered.

Flagstaff detectives successfully opposed bail. His case was later transferred to the Mthatha high court, where he was sentenced on Thursday.

OR Tambo district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana praised detectives who investigated the case for “bringing a water-tight case to court for justice to be served for all victims”.

Modishana reiterated that perpetrators of gender-based violence have no place in society.

