Eleventh suspect in court for alleged R10m insurance-linked murder scheme

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An 11th suspect allegedly involved in orchestrating insurance-related murders between 2013 and 2024 appeared in court in Polokwane on Friday.

An 11th suspect linked to a series of alleged insurance-related killings briefly appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Friday.

Robert Shokane faces multiple charges including nine counts of murder, fraud, money laundering and receiving the proceeds of unlawful activities.

According to Mashudu Malabi, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Shokane was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court on Friday in connection with what prosecutors allege was a long-running scheme involving fraudulent life and funeral insurance policies taken out on several victims.

Malabi said the accused would remain in custody until March 25, when the matter returns to court for profiling.

The case centres on a group of suspects allegedly involved in orchestrating insurance-related murders between 2013 and 2024.

Shokane is the brother of one of the accused, former police officer Rachel Kutumela, 43, who was previously stationed at the Senwabarwana police station, and Annah Shokane, 47. He is also the uncle of Madjadji Shokane, 23.

Prosecutors allege that Rachel Kutumela, Annah Shokane, Madjadji Shokane and several others including David Kutumela, Damaris Selepe and Mojeri Mataba fraudulently took out multiple life and funeral insurance policies on various victims before later claiming payouts.

The policies were allegedly taken out over several years and, once the victims died, the group claimed insurance benefits that eventually totalled about R10m.

According to Malabi, the claims were paid out by several financial institutions and insurance companies, including Absa, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, AVBOB, Assupol, Old Mutual, One Life and Clientele.

The state alleges the proceeds of the claims were shared among a number of individuals linked to the scheme, including Madjadji, Rachel and Annah Shokane, as well as other accused.

Meanwhile, the trial involving Rachel Kutumela, Annah Shokane and Madjadji Shokane has been transferred to the Polokwane high court.

The matter is scheduled to run from October 5 to October 30 2026.

TimesLIVE