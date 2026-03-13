IN PICS | KZN church leaders protest against CRL ‘inteference’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of the South African Church Defenders marched from King Dinuzulu Park to Durban City Hall, demanding the removal of the CRL chairperson, alleging that she blasphemed against God and Christian beliefs. Thousands of Christians attended the march. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal religious leaders have criticised the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities (CRL) for trying to regulate their activities.

Thousands of protesters from various churches in the province brought traffic to a standstill in the Durban inner city on Thursday, protesting under the banner of the South African Church Defenders against the CRL’s section 22 committee.

Last year the CRL established the ad hoc committee to address abuses by religious leaders, promote the safety of congregants, and develop a self-regulation framework for the Christian sector.

However, the committee has been met with criticism from organised religious bodies.

“The CRL has become the biggest threat to the great commission of the Lord Jesus Christ. We are sent to preach the gospel — without our God we are nothing,” said Pastor Mpfariseni Mukhuba, chairperson of the South African Church Defenders.

He said they were against the CRL’s “interference” in what they deemed to be the “Lord’s work”.

Mukhuba also hit out at the CRL’s board chairperson, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.

“She [the chairperson] is saying the churches need to be controlled and pastors to be controlled. She is pushing for the law to the extent that she has come up with the section 22 committee. We all understand that churches have to be self-regulating,” said Mukhuba.

He said churches were only accountable to Jesus Christ.

“We cannot allow any official to act out of their official mandate. The constitution of South Africa guarantees your rights to worship God the way you want to worship him. It guarantees freedom of expression,” said Mukhuba.

“We preach according to the Bible. You, as a servant of the Lord who preach, are already licensed by the Lord to be preaching this gospel,” said Mukhuba.

“Remove Xaluva. We don’t want her and her mandate. We do not know where it is coming from, and it seems she has fired herself. The constitution has given her a mandate. She should have stuck to the mandate,” he said.

The group said they would forge ahead with protests.

“We are all citizens. We are not sorry we say Xaluva and section 22 must go. You have the right to worship God. These are not privileges. Do not allow anyone to take freedom again. Do not be found to be sleeping. Let us unite,” said Mukhuba.

The memorandum was received by provincial chaplain Rev Lungi Magwaza on behalf of premier Thami Ntuli.

“They are defending their constitutional rights,” said Magwaza.

