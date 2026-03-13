SANDF raids homes suspected of being used for illegal mining activity

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SANDF members raid houses where illegal miners are suspected to be operating and living. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) carried out raids at several houses suspected to be linked to illegal mining operations in Rietvallei on the West Rand on Friday.

The raid followed a tip-off received by the soldiers that some of the alleged ring leaders of the illegal mining operations were staying in the area.

During the operation, camouflage trucks were seen on the streets, with soldiers searching targeted houses believed to be being used for illegal mining activity.

Several suspected illegal miners were arrested but some managed to evade arrest.

Items seized included equipment believed to be used by the zama zamas in their illegal mining operations. These included welding machines, electric motors, shovels and generators. Several cellphones and cash were also seized.

The soldiers also inspected a nearby swamp which they said had been turned into a makeshift mining site.

A soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some SANDF members believed their operations were being undermined.

“They feel sabotaged because sometimes the suspects appear to know in advance that the soldiers are coming.”

There were suspicions that information about the raids was leaked before operations took place.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that 550 soldiers were deployed to fight illegal mining in Gauteng.

The deployment comes as part of a national intervention announced by Ramaphosa to support the SAPS in combating organised crime and illegal mining syndicates in several provinces.

In Gauteng, the operation focuses on illegal mining hotspots in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and the West Rand.

The operation started on March 1 and is set to continue until March 31, 2027.

TimesLIVE