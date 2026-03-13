Three dead, four injured in gang-related shooting in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three men died and four others were injured at Kalksteenfontein in Bishop Lavis on Thursday evening. Stock photo.

Western Cape anti-gang unit detectives are investigating a shooting that left three men dead and four others injured at Kalksteenfontein in Bishop Lavis on Thursday evening.

Police said a group of seven men were sitting outside a residence drinking when a vehicle with occupants emerged just after 8pm.

“Three armed men alighted and started shooting randomly at the group. The gunmen later fled in the vehicle.”

#sapsWC #SAPS #AntiGangUnit detectives are investigating a shooting incident that left three men dead and four others injured at Kalksteenfontein in Bishop Lavis on Thursday evening, 12/03.



Police reports indicate that a group of seven men were sitting outside a residence… pic.twitter.com/lndWspVSX5 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 13, 2026

Three men — aged 40, 64 and 66 — died at the scene, while four others were injured and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Police said the incident is believed to be gang-related, and they have increased deployments to the area to ensure no further incidents occur.

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his state of the nation address (Sona) that organised crime was an immediate threat to democracy, society and economic development and that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has begun a pilot deployment to stabilise gang-ravaged communities in the Western Cape and clamp down on illegal mining syndicates in Gauteng, with the full operation set to run until March 2027.

TimesLIVE