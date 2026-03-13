WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

It has been more than 11 years since the former Bafana Bafana captain’s death in October 2014.

The five accused are Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. All five have pleaded not guilty.

Newly appointed national director of public prosecutions Andy Mothibi said earlier this month that there are strong prospects for success for the prosecution, based on recent briefings.

TimesLIVE