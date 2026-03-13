South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Bafana Bafana start was murdered more than 11 years ago

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

It has been more than 11 years since the former Bafana Bafana captain’s death in October 2014.

The five accused are Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. All five have pleaded not guilty.

Newly appointed national director of public prosecutions Andy Mothibi said earlier this month that there are strong prospects for success for the prosecution, based on recent briefings.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Hydrogen sulphide blamed for Gauteng's 'rotten egg' smell

2

Iran’s new supreme leader vows to keep Hormuz shut in defiant first remarks

3

POLL | Should Siya have given Rachel unlimited access to funds?

4

Getting it right: Masondo judgment correction

5

HENNI BRITZ | The public gets a pen to rewrite parliament’s ethics rulebook