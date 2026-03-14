Former pupil sues Panyaza Lesufi for labelling him a racist

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Former learner sues Panyaza Lesufi for R750k over remarks made while he was a minor. Photo Veli Nhlapo

A young man has filed a R750,000 defamation lawsuit against Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi for labelling him a racist.

Rocco Oosthuizen was deputy head boy at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, Johannesburg, in 2022, when several videos of a brawl between black and white pupils went viral on social media, along with voice notes in which defamatory language, including the k-word, was used.

It sparked protests and clashes between black and white parents over the allegations.

It also attracted the attention of Lesufi, who visited the school with other officials.

Oosthuizen is taking action against Lesufi as well as senior provincial education officials, claiming the racial comments damaged his reputation and dignity.

In his court papers, Oosthuizen refers to remarks Lesufi made about him and his mother.

At the time the statements were made, Oosthuizen says, he was a minor but he has since reached the age of majority and is pursuing the legal action in his own capacity

“The school community might think that the MEC’s commitment to nonracialism is based on stupidity and foolishness … The HRC will investigate everybody from Rocco to Rocco’s mother,” Lesufi allegedly said during the address.

Oosthuizen states in the papers that the meeting was attended by pupils, parents and community members and was broadcast on national television.

He claims the remarks suggested that he had engaged in racist conduct and that he was under investigation by the South African Human Rights Commission.

“The statements were unlawful, wrongful and defamatory,” the summons states.

Oosthuizen says the comments implied that:

he had engaged in racial misconduct,

he was under investigation, or would be investigated by the SAHRC for racist conduct, and

he was a person of bad character.

At the time the statements were made, Oosthuizen says, he was a minor but he has since reached the age of majority and is pursuing the legal action in his own capacity.

Following the remarks, he says, he lost his position as deputy head boy at the school and a scholarship opportunity. He alleges the damage to his reputation made it difficult for him to enrol at another school.

As a direct result of Lesufi’s actions, Rocco Oosthuizen suffered injury to reputation, impairment of dignity, stigma and emotional distress — Court papers

It was reported at the time that his mother, who had worked at the school, also lost her job as the school said she should not return for her own safety.

The court papers cite Lesufi in his official capacity as the first defendant, with the Gauteng MEC for education and the head of the Gauteng department of education the second and third defendants.

Oosthuizen, now 21, also cites the office of the Gauteng education MEC, Matome Chiloane as liable for statements allegedly made during a school address in February 2022.

“The statements were false and made without factual justification,” the court papers state.

Oosthuizen alleges that the statements were intentionally published to the audience present at the school and to the wider public.

“As a direct result of Lesufi’s actions, Rocco Oosthuizen suffered injury to reputation, impairment of dignity, stigma and emotional distress,” the papers state.

Oosthuizen is seeking damages of R750,000, as well as interest and legal costs.

The court papers say written notice of the claim was delivered in October 2025 but no apology or retraction was issued by Lesufi.

The Sunday Times contacted Oosthuizen but he declined to comment.

Approached by the Sunday Times for comment, Lesufi replied: “Best wishes.”