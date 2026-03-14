‘I was conned by a mechanic,’ says founder of failed Brics TV channel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paula Slier and Trevor Bester at the Kremlin, shortly after he proposed.

South African war correspondent Paula Slier this week went public with claims that she was the victim of a “Tinder Swindler” type of scam — alleging her former husband and business partner Trevor Bester looted her TV channel and stole millions of rand of her life savings.

But several former staffers from the couple’s now liquidated Brics Global TV Network (BGTN) tell a different story.

Many are still owed money and say they believe Slier’s claim that she is a victim rings hollow. High-profile journalists she hired described her this week as a foul-mouthed narcissist and a cruel bully who lived the high life while her unpaid staff battled to put food on the table.

Slier, 52, worked at Russia Today for 18 years, most notably as its Middle East bureau chief. She covered wars in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Ukraine and Russia and in 2008 was one of the first women journalists to pass through a Gaza tunnel.

In a two-hour webinar titled “Nothing is fair in love and war ― how a hardened war correspondent became the victim of a love scam”, broadcast by the South African Jewish Report, Slier told her story.

She met Bester through her best friend and he told her he was a mercenary with a background in security. She hired him as her bodyguard while working on an assignment in Mozambique.

They fell in love and, after Bester told her he had brain cancer and only a year to live, she married him in 2023.

Slier said she later discovered Bester had lied about his background and business connections and was a mechanic from Krugersdorp and an alleged conman.

Slier was based at RT’s Johannesburg offices when the channel — regarded by many as a mouthpiece of the Russian government — was removed from MultiChoice shortly after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

A few months later she and Bester launched BGTN from the same Sandton offices.

She and Bester hired about 40 people, funded entirely by Slier, who says she invested her life savings earned over the years as a war correspondent paid in US dollars.

Slier claims the plan was that Bester would use his connections in the Saudi Arabian government to sell the channel for several million and keep her on as its head.

That expectation, she said, explained the lavish spending and recruitment of well-known media figures such as Uveka Rangappa, Ray White and Juliet Newell.

She said she had handed full control of the finances to Bester and lost track of what was happening. But after months of stalled payments, late salaries and repeated promises from Slier that funding would arrive, the channel finally ran out of money and shut down in October 2024.

One source said staff were left out of pocket to the tune of about R3.2m.

Slier said the company collapsed after Bester took all the money. She claims to have reported the case to police but was unable to immediately provide a case number.

“I was conned by a mechanic. I lost everything I had worked 20 years for. I now live with my mother and survive on money my brother gives me.

“Trevor ruined my reputation,” she said, “I believed him right to the end. It did not occur to me that he would steal from me and was never in love with me.

“I fell in love with a persona. People can say I was complicit, but that’s not true and there is no proof.”

TV journalist Rangappa, a senior news anchor and media personality, worked for BGTN for several months and is still owed money.

“As a woman I sympathise with Paula and what she claims she went through. I am not going to judge her on that. But what happened in the office regarding the salaries was the most disturbing. When salaries weren’t paid the first time, were there no red flags? And then again?” Rangappa said.

“Her treatment of people was appalling. The language, erratic behaviour and narcissism. She was a bully, unhinged, cruel and completely unreasonable in her demands.

“Staff were living on two-minute noodles and borrowing petrol money while she was pleading poverty, while filling the fridge with Woolies food and managing to have her hair done at an expensive salon.

“It got so bad at the end. I developed stress-induced psoriasis and had to be on chemo for three months. It cost me more than R10,000 and I was digging into my own savings just to live. I don’t buy Paula’s stories of hardship while people were losing their cars and couldn’t pay school fees. It’s unforgivable.”

Staff were living on two-minute noodles and borrowing petrol money while she was pleading poverty, while filling the fridge with Woolies food and managing to have her hair done at an expensive salon.

Video editor Zandile Ngumbela, who also lost her job when BGTN folded and has still not found work, said she remains conflicted.

“There is an element of her that is naive and stupid, or maybe she is just acting,” Ngumbela said. “But there is absolutely no way you can pay staff salaries late for five months in a row and not know something is wrong.”

Ngumbela said she is still owed two-and-a-half months’ salary plus leave pay and now lives with her mother.

“I don’t know what to believe. She drove a Land Rover and stayed in The Capital [in Cape Town],” she said.

Another journalist, who asked not to be named because she now works for a large corporate, said she was fired after questioning the legitimacy of the business.

“Paula is not a woman who was swindled. I believe she and Trevor had a fall[ing out] and turned on each other,” she said. “They had a Bonnie and Clyde thing going and when I started asking questions she bullied me and got defensive.”

Slier’s former personal assistant at BGTN, who asked not to be named, said Bester had been spending between R13,000 and R15,000 a week on hired cars.

She said it took her two years to pay off the debt she accumulated while working at BGTN.

“Paula and Trevor were confusing. They kept promising that money would be coming through,” she said. “I know Paula doesn’t have business knowledge, and the problem is Trevor is a liar.

“But three of us had company bank cards, and every time we swiped Paula would get a message. She knew every transaction.”

The spending had been lavish in the beginning.

“I don’t believe she has remorse for what happened.”

Slier insists she was manipulated by Bester and denies deliberately misleading staff.

“Why would I have wanted to hurt people who were colleagues and friends?” she said. “I would like people to put their anger aside and ask why would I invest my entire life savings in a failed venture. I was conned and manipulated.”

Asked to comment, Bester said: “I cannot participate at this time. My legal counsel has reviewed the matter and strictly advised against any public statements or interviews while legal proceedings are under way ... I am formally reserving my right of reply.”

Bester did not specify what legal action was under way.

On his LinkedIn profile he describes himself as an investor and the “founder and managing director of Brics Mining TV”.