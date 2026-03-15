Counterfeit liquor worth R105k seized, two suspects arrested

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Police have arrested a 24-year-old male and 22-year-old female after discovering boxes of counterfeit liquor with an estimated street value of R105 000.

Two suspects have been arrested after Free State police intercepted a vehicle transporting counterfeit liquor with an estimated street value of R105,000.

Police said a 24-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were arrested after officers discovered several boxes of fake alcohol during a vehicle search on Saturday.

“Upon conducting a thorough search, members discovered several boxes of counterfeit liquor with an estimated street value of R105,000. The occupants, a 24-year-old male and a 22-year-old female, were unable to provide valid invoices or account for the origin of the merchandise,” police said in a statement.

Both suspects were immediately arrested and detained on charges of possession of counterfeit goods.

Police said the arrests followed an intelligence-driven operation on Saturday.

“At about 3pm, operators acted on intelligence regarding a Toyota Hilux travelling from Queenstown towards Bloemfontein via the N6. The vehicle was suspected of transporting illegal contraband. Operators positioned themselves along the route, spotted the vehicle, and successfully brought it to a halt,” they said.

The arrests were made by members of the provincial anti-gang unit as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on the illicit trade in counterfeit goods.

“In a decisive blow against the illicit trade of counterfeit goods, members of the provincial #AntiGangUnit apprehended two suspects and seized a significant haul of counterfeit liquor on Saturday,” police said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court soon.

In a decisive blow against the illicit trade of counterfeit goods, members of the provincial #AntiGangUnit apprehended two suspects and seized a significant haul of counterfeit liquor on Saturday. — Police.

The arrest comes amid growing concern about the scale of the illicit alcohol trade in South Africa.

Recent research by the Drinks Federation of South Africa and Euromonitor International found that the illicit alcohol market has grown by 55% in volume since 2017, reaching 773,000 hectolitres in 2024.

The study found that illicit alcohol now accounts for about 18% of all alcohol sold in the country and is valued at more than R25bn annually. The government is estimated to lose about R16.5bn each year in unpaid excise duties due to the illegal trade.

Authorities have previously uncovered large-scale illicit alcohol operations.

Last year, two Taiwanese nationals were arrested after police uncovered an illegal alcohol manufacturing plant in Westonaria.

During that raid, police seized counterfeit whisky, brandy, gin and vodka worth an estimated R1m, including large quantities stored in 11,250-litre drums.

Officers also discovered chemicals believed to have been used in the manufacturing process.

Police said the facility was producing, bottling and packaging illegal alcohol for distribution, with some products carrying labels of well-known brands.

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