Suspect arrested in murder of Madlanga commission’s ‘Witness D’ to appear in court

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Marius 'Vlam' van der Merwe, a Brakpan-based security industry member and former Ekhurhuleni metro police officer, was shot multiple times in full view of his family outside their Brakpan home on December 5 2025.

A suspect believed to have shot dead Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, has been arrested.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the arrest marks the first major breakthrough in investigations linked to cases emanating from the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

“The task team established to investigate cases emanating from the Madlanga commission have registered their first breakthrough with the arrest of a suspect believed to be the shooter in the Marius van der Merwe [Witness D] murder case.”

Van der Merwe was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan in December, shortly after testifying before the commission.

According to Mathe, the task team was set up by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola after instructions from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The team established by Gen Masemola on instruction by the president took over investigations shortly after they were appointed.

“After obtaining overwhelming evidence, the team obtained a J50 warrant of arrest [last] week and made their first arrest on Saturday.”

Mathe said the suspect believed to be the one who allegedly shot Van der Merwe was arrested in Johannesburg.

Police are continuing their investigation, with officers now conducting search and seizure operations linked to the suspect.

“The team is still on the ground where they are busy with a search and seizure operation at various identified addresses of the suspect,” said Mathe.

“The vehicle believed to have been used on the day that Witness D was murdered has also been seized,” said Mathe.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Monday.

Mathe said Masemola had commended investigators for acting swiftly.

“Gen Masemola has applauded the team for moving with speed in ensuring a breakthrough in this case,” she said.

TimesLIVE