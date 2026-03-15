Two dead, six wounded in Eldorado Park shooting as police hunt suspects

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Police have launched a manhunt for suspects behind another shooting in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg. Stock image

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects after a shooting incident that left two people dead and six others wounded in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

According to the SAPS, the shooting occurred late on Saturday night during what is believed to have been a social gathering.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said officers attended to the scene at about 10.30pm.

“On [Saturday] at about 10.30pm, the police responded to a shooting incident where they found two people already declared dead by paramedics and six taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.”

Police believe a group of armed men entered the property and began shooting indiscriminately at those gathered.

“It is alleged that there was a social gathering at the venue when a group of about eight unknown men entered the yard and started shooting randomly at the people before fleeing the scene on foot,” she said.

“No suspects arrested yet, and the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage. The police request anyone who may have information that can assist with investigations [to contact them].”

The incident comes amid a heightened security presence in parts of southern Johannesburg, where members of the SANDF have been deployed to support crime-fighting operations.

Armoured military vehicles were seen patrolling the streets of Eldorado Park and Riverlea last week as part of a broader intervention targeting illegal mining and organised crime in Gauteng.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that 550 soldiers had been deployed to the province to assist police in combating illegal mining syndicates and organised crime networks.

The deployment, which is expected to cost more than R80m, is part of a national intervention aimed at strengthening policing capacity in affected areas.

The SAPS has told parliament’s portfolio committee on police that the operation began on March 1 and is expected to run until March 31 2027.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the Eldorado Park shooting to contact their nearest police station or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stop 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE