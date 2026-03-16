Anxiety for blended families after high court rules divorced man to financially support stepchildren

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Parents should make co-parenting work for their children after divorce. Stock photo.

A recent ruling by the Western Cape High Court has sparked debate regarding the financial obligations of step-parents.

The court ordered a divorced man to continue paying maintenance for his two stepchildren.

TimesLIVE reported the man was ordered to pay R40,000 for the children’s upkeep, medical aid, R35,000 for his ex-wife’s rent, and R1m toward her legal fees — despite his never having legally adopted the children.

Fiduciary specialist Zola Mbatha noted that while this ruling does not create an automatic responsibility for all step-parents, it has triggered anxiety, particularly among men who act as primary providers.

“At this point, it’s going to cause anxiety, especially for men as providers,” Mbatha said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“This case suggests that once I act in good faith and care for the children my wife brought into the marriage, I can become legally obligated even without a formal adoption. That grey area might even lead to a decrease in marriage rates, which is a concern.”

Mbatha warned step-parents to be mindful of the commitments they make, especially when support turns to making formal promises. This includes filling out school forms and pledging to be responsible for fees, which can create a legal trail.

“Once you create dependency as a parent, the law follows suit,” Mbatha explained.

“If you look at the human and sentimental side, you have to enter a marriage understanding that these financial possibilities exist.”

Mbatha expressed concern that such rulings might feel like a “punishment” for acting with kindness. As a legal practitioner, she said she is worried about the social ripple effects in communities where blended families are the norm.

To mitigate these risks, she urged couples to treat marriage with the same rigour as a business arrangement by engaging in “marriage planning.”

“Outside of the scope of this particular family, it’s our duty as families when entering into unions such as marriages to plan.

“You literally have to do marriage planning. Run all scenarios and plan for them. That will allow you to live comfortably knowing you’ve got controls in place.

“Everyone entering into a marriage must make it a point to do estate planning and financial planning to put away your assets with the correct beneficiaries.”

The ruling has also reignited difficult cultural conversations. Mbatha noted that some men are citing traditional customs — where women were sometimes expected to leave children with their own families before entering a new marriage — while others are expressing a preference for marrying women without children.

“There is a social change in our behaviour that needs to take place. Whether it’s from a religious or social perspective, we must be intentional. We cannot have a generation of children growing up in the crossfire of broken families and legal battles.”

TimesLIVE