Attempted murder suspect killed after hostage incident in Ntuzuma holding cells

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A man who overpowered a police officer and took keys and a gun died later in a shootout at the Ntuzuma police station, north of Durban, on Monday.

A 22-year-old man was in the midst of being charged with attempted murder when he disarmed a police officer and opened fire at officers in the Ntuzuma police station’s holding cells in eThekwini on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspect was arrested on Saturday.

“Two police officers were charging the suspect at the cells when he overpowered them and started assaulting them after taking the keys of the main door from the officers.

“Police managed to call for back-up, and when uniformed police officers came to their rescue, the suspect grabbed the firearm from one of them and started shooting as he locked them in the cells. Police tactically took cover as the suspect continued firing shots.”

He said the hostage situation continued for several minutes before tactical police teams managed to penetrate the cells.

The suspect was killed during an ensuing shootout.

Two police officers, a male and female, sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

Netshiunda said the police officers who were held hostage will be temporarily withdrawn from active operations for them to undergo psychological debriefing sessions.

TimesLIVE