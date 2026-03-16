Ex task force cop in dock over Marius van der Merwe murder

Matipandile Sotheni, a suspect in the killing of former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, briefly appeared in the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Monday.
The case was postponed to March 25 for a bail hearing.
Sotheni, who Sowetan reported is a former police special task force officer, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder relating to occupants of a vehicle, and possession of unlicensed ammunition.
The public gallery was packed as Sotheni stood in the dock wearing all black.
Van der Merwe was shot dead in front of his family outside his Brakpan home in December last year in what authorities described as a targeted attack. He testified as “Witness D” before a commission of inquiry probing alleged corruption within the police.
TimesLIVE
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