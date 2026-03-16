Exciting line-up for inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek

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An artist's impression of the hospitality area at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Franschhoek.

Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek has completed the programme for its historic inaugural edition with the announcement of internationally acclaimed artists Matt Hansen and Tigran Hamasyan, alongside exciting young South African ensemble Caleb Dlamini & Friends.

Adding to the excitement, organisers have also confirmed that Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway will join Robert Glasper and special guest Bilal for a rare live collaboration when the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek takes place in the Valley of Dreams later this month.

From March 27-29, the legendary Swiss-born Montreux Jazz Festival makes its African debut, bringing together almost 40 global icons, African innovators and emerging talent in a vibrant celebration of musical discovery.

The final additions further enrich a programme that celebrates musical excellence in all its forms.

Singer-songwriter Matt Hansen, whose emotionally resonant music and storytelling have earned him a massive global following, including millions of fans across TikTok and streaming platforms, brings a fresh contemporary voice to the programme.

His performance at The Arches stage on Friday night promises to connect with a new generation of music lovers discovering Montreux for the first time.

At the Jazz Village on Friday, audiences will experience the extraordinary artistry of Tigran Hamasyan, winner of the 2003 Solo Piano Competition of the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation (MJAF).

Since then, the Armenian pianist and composer has established himself as one of the most innovative musicians of his generation. His appearance at Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek reflects the foundation’s philanthropic mission to support and accompany jazz talents throughout their artistic journey.

Completing the announcement is Caleb Dlamini & Friends, a dynamic young collective from the host town of Franschhoek. Led by 17-year-old drummer prodigy Caleb Dlamini, the ensemble represents the next generation of South African musicians shaping the country’s evolving jazz landscape.

Dlamini’s inclusion carries particular resonance. Supported in his musical journey through education and access to instruments by the festival’s legacy partner, FRANCO, he is both a remarkable young bandleader and a powerful symbol of the festival’s commitment to nurturing future talent.

Some of the valley’s talent is also currently being incubated through Franschhoek’s Uncorked Music Academy, such as 13-year-old saxophone player Graigan Papier, also part of the band line-up and who will make a cameo appearance with Kesivan Naidoo’s amaBig Band Experience.

For Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek, placing emerging artists on the same stages as internationally celebrated performers is central to its vision: creating a space where musical heritage and future innovation meet.

Festival co-founder Raffaella Goedvolk says the final announcement perfectly captures the spirit of Montreux. “What excites us most about this final programme is the meeting of generations — from globally celebrated artists to young musicians like Caleb Dlamini who represent the future of South African jazz.

“That has always been the magic of Montreux: extraordinary artists, unexpected collaborations and the feeling that something special can happen at any moment.”

Buli Ndlovu, executive head of personal and private banking marketing at Nedbank, agrees, saying the festival also represents an important cultural milestone.

“Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek is more than a music event — it is a cultural moment.

“It celebrates creativity, connection and the extraordinary depth of talent we have in South Africa and across the world. As Nedbank, we are proud to support an initiative that brings global artistry to our shores while creating opportunities for emerging musicians who represent the future of our creative economy.”

Across the weekend, the festival will unfold across stages and spaces in the valley, blending world-class live performances, DJs and vinyl selectors with exceptional food, wine and immersive cultural experiences.

The full programme now features an extraordinary mix of international icons, African innovators and emerging talent.

Park and Ride transport options from various destinations in Cape Town and the Winelands make the festival accessible, and a dedicated website run by travel partner Tourvest assists festival goers with seamless accommodation and transfers.

Visit https://www.tourvestdm.com/mjf/ for more information on these options as well as for details about the festival’s private chauffeur offering. ,

See website: http://www.mjfsa.com/ for further information, including details about the un-ticketed Sunday Slowdown.

TimesLIVE