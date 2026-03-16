‘I didn’t sleep from excitement’: Woman finally gets house after 28 years on waiting list

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Beneficiaries of the Clayville mega housing project received the keys to their new homes on Monday from the Gauteng department of human settlements and the City of Ekurhuleni. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

After waiting nearly three decades for a government house, Diakanyo Ntibele says finally receiving the keys to her new home felt like the beginning of a new life.

Ntibele was among residents who were handed houses at the Clayville Mega Project in Ekurhuleni on Monday during a ceremony attended by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, human settlements MEC Tasneem Motara and Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosingiphile Xhakaza.

For Ntibele, the moment marked the end of a long journey.

“I didn’t even sleep a wink,” she said, smiling and crying simultaneously as she held the keys to her new home.

Ntibele said she had been on the housing waiting list for about 28 years and her family had been living without reliable access to water and proper sanitation.

“Where I stay there is no easy access to water and proper toilets, but now I will have my own bathroom and running water. This is the beginning of my life changing,” she said.

Her daughter, Ntswaki Ntibele, said the new house would transform their lives and give the family a fresh start.

“My mother didn’t sleep last night because she was so excited about getting the house after waiting for so many years,” Ntibele said.

She said the family believes the new home will bring stability and dignity.

Ntibele said she is looking forward to building new memories with her mother and daughter in the house.

“We can finally live comfortably and create new memories as a family,” she said.

Beneficiaries and community members at the Clayville housing handover in Thembisa. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Sharon Mbele was overjoyed after being handed the keys to her new house.

Mbele said she had been living in an informal settlement for 20 years and had lost hope of ever getting a house.

“My son was in a process of buying a house to cover his family and take me along to live with him. I didn’t think I would ever get my house,” she said.

Mbele said she planned to buy a bedroom suite she had been eyeing for some time to decorate her new home in bright colours.

“I am so happy, I feel like pinching myself as proof that I am not dreaming.

“Now my grandchildren can come visit me at my house like I’ve always dreamt of,” Mbele added.

Motara said 140 houses were handed over to beneficiaries who had applied for housing between 1996 and 1999, while others had applied later.

She said the Clayville Mega Project was one of the major housing developments in Ekurhuleni and would eventually deliver more than 9,000 mixed housing units.

“It will include RDP walk-ups, stand-alone houses, bonded houses and social housing for rental,” Motara said.

According to the Motara, a total of 4701 houses have been completed at the development so far.

She said the project was part of the government’s broader effort to restore dignity to residents who have lived in overcrowded informal settlements for many years.

“This is all in an effort to restore people’s dignity and provide them with secure tenure by giving them a permanent home that they own.”

She added that the development also aims to address spatial challenges by reducing overcrowding in townships and informal settlements.

“This is part of our work to de-densify communities and accommodate people living in informal settlements, with the ultimate goal of eradicating informal settlements completely,” Motara said.

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