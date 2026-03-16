POLL | Should teachers be prohibited from filming pupils in class?

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A viral video of a Grade 1 teacher at Thembalethu Primary School in George has ignited a debate over the legality of filming pupils without parental consent.

The footage, captured during a “Pie Day” fundraising activity, shows a young pupil sitting at his desk with nothing to eat while his classmates enjoy pies and juice they purchased for R40.

The boy is seen visibly distressed and embarrassed, attempting to hide his face from the camera.

The teacher reportedly used the recording to mock the child for his inability to pay for the treat, even going as far as instructing other pupils not to share their food with him.

The incident has drawn condemnation, with parents and community members calling for the teacher’s immediate dismissal. Following the outcry, the teacher was suspended.

The event has left social media users divided. Many argue that filming in classrooms should be prohibited entirely to prevent such abuse, while others suggest that stricter regulations are needed rather than an outright ban.

Some defenders point out that many educators share positive, celebratory content that highlights pupil achievements; however, this recent scandal has cast a shadow over whether any unauthorised filming can truly be considered “harmless”.