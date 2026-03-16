Prisoner dead after hostage incident, shootout with cops in Ntuzuma police station cells

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An alleged suspect detained at the Ntuzuma police station holding cells died after he disarmed a policeman of his gun and opened fire in the building.

A prisoner died after he allegedly disarmed a policeman of his gun at the Ntuzuma police station holding cells on Monday, triggering a hostage situation and shootout.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) responded to the incident north of Durban, in which about six policemen and administration staff were held hostage at about 8.30am.

Rusa’s Prem Balram said multiple shots were fired, while several policemen and staff remained trapped inside a building housing the holding cells for about an hour.

“Reaction officers and paramedics responded, and the helicopter lifted off to provide aerial support in the event the suspect attempted to flee the facility.

“On arrival officers established that the suspect had been neutralised during a shootout with police.”

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the alleged suspect sustained fatal injuries in the shootout.

He said six others who were trapped in the building, including policemen and station staff, were assessed, and one was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police confirmed the hostage situation at the Ntuzuma station had ended.

The scene remains active.

TimesLIVE