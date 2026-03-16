Univen suspends face-to-face lectures after Limpopo flooding

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The University of Venda has temporarily suspended face-to-face lectures due to flooding and severe weather in the Vhembe district.

The University of Venda (Univen) has temporarily suspended face-to-face academic activities after heavy rainfall and flooding affected parts of the Vhembe district in Limpopo.

In a notice, the university said lectures scheduled for Monday and Tuesday would move online as a safety precaution due to severe weather conditions.

The decision follows warnings from the Limpopo department of transport and community safety about dangerous travel conditions in the area.

“After severe rainfall and flooding in parts of the Vhembe district and based on the latest safety alerts issued by the Limpopo department of transport and community safety regarding flooded roads, mudslides and damaged bridges, the university is taking precautionary measures to safeguard the wellbeing of staff and students.”

The matter was discussed at an emergency meeting attended by senior academic leadership on Sunday.

According to the university, the move is meant to protect students and staff from dangerous travel conditions caused by ongoing rainfall.

“These arrangements are implemented as a precautionary measure in light of continued rainfall, hazardous road conditions, and the potential risk to life should staff or students attempt to travel under these conditions.”

Staff and students have also been warned against travelling through flooded or damaged areas.

“Staff and students are urged not to take unnecessary risks when travelling, particularly where roads, bridges, or surrounding areas may be affected by flooding or erosion.

“Students experiencing flooding or related emergencies are being assisted by the office of the dean of students, and any student requiring assistance is encouraged to contact Mr Mathanya (protection services) at 082-804-1169 for support and co-ordination of relief efforts.”

University management said the situation would be monitored over the next two days.

“The situation will be re-assessed on Tuesday evening, and further communication will then be issued should weather conditions continue to affect normal university operations.”

TimesLIVE