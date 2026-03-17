South Africa

Boyfriend arrested after children find woman’s body in suitcase

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The mother said she found her child unresponsive and placed her body in a suitcase. Stock photo.
A woman's body was found in a suitcase. File photo. (123RF/inkdrop)

Eastern Cape police arrested a suspect within 24-hours in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered in a suitcase.

The boyfriend of the deceased is expected to appear before the Aliwal North magistrate’s court soon to face a charge of murder.

A young boy and his friends discovered her body in a suitcase in a pond at a field near a dumping site on Sunday.

Police said: “A multidisciplinary team of local detectives, the district murder task team and the K9 dog unit was immediately assembled. Through swift investigative work and the gathering of crucial evidence, police were able to identify and locate the crime scene and a suspect linked to the incident.”

The suspect is in police custody.

TimesLIVE

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