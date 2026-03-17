Harassment allegations against principal triggers protest at North West school

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North West education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the disruption of teaching and learning at Are-Fadimeheng Secondary School in Jouberton. Stock photo.

Teaching and learning at Are-Fadimeheng Secondary School in Jouberton, North West, was disrupted on Monday after pupils and community members protested, demanding the removal of the school principal after allegations that he harassed a teacher.

North West department of education spokesperson Vuyo Mantshule said the matter dates back to September 16 2025 when a teacher accused the principal of harassment.

He said the matter was reported to the department, and the head of the department ordered an investigation by the internal dispute structures.

“Education officials said some teachers allegedly circulated a petition that was signed by the pupils as part of their dispute with the principal, which got pupils involved in the conflict,” he said.

Mantshule said the situation escalated this week when pupils and some community members interrupted classes and demanded that the principal be removed.

“Police were called to the school, and the principal was escorted off the premises after tensions escalated,” Mantshule said.

North West education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the disruption of teaching and learning.

“I always encourage peaceful engagement whenever conflicts arise; violence is never the solution,” she said.

The department said the principal attended a hearing on Tuesday.

It said the superintendent-general would present the investigation report at the school on March 23, where the findings and the way forward would be shared.

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