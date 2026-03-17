South Africa

Limpopo conjoined twins separated in historic surgery

Ramathuba hails separation as medical milestone for the province

Michelle Banda

Michelle Banda

Journalist

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba accompanied by Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego who has pledged her full support to a 29-year-old mother who gave birth to conjoined twin boys at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital. (Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government)

In a a major medical milestone for Limpopo, conjoined identical twins born at Mankweng Tertiary Hospital have been successfully separated.

“We are pleased to report that the babies are now separate, alive and well. The mother is overwhelmed with joy,” said Prof Nyaweleni Tshifularo.

The twins were born on January 28, sharing a liver, intestines and vessels. They underwent complex separation surgery on Tuesday, with Tshifularo the lead surgeon.

He said the procedure was a success, with both babies in a stable condition.

“These identical twins were born conjoined. When it was time to separate while they were inside their mother’s womb, it was incomplete. They were delivered here, and with a team of specialists, we decided to proceed with the surgery,” he said.

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba hailed the operation as a historic achievement for the province’s healthcare system.

She said the twins were referred from Maputha Malatjie Hospital, where medical staff identified the condition during labour and acted swiftly.

“It took less than an hour to safely deliver the babies after the diagnosis. We commend the doctors and midwives for their quick response,” Ramathuba said.

She added that the successful operation highlights growing medical capacity in the province, with many specialists involved in the procedure being trained locally.

“This is not just a triumph for the medical team, but a celebration of hope, determination and community spirit. It shows what is possible in our rural hospitals,” she said.

Ramathuba described the surgery as a historic first for Limpopo, noting that it demonstrates the potential of public healthcare facilities outside major urban centres.

The procedure is also among a only a handful of successful conjoined twin separations recorded in South Africa.

Sowetan

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