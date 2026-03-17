Rulani Mokwena faces fine for undeclared R307k foreign currency

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In light of the SA embassy confirming Rulani Mokwena’s detention yesterday over foreign currency worth R307,000, finance lawyer Tebogo Malatji has predicted the talented coach may be hit with a hefty penalty should he fail to prove the legitimacy of the source of the funds for which he was detained at an Algerian airport at the weekend.

Mokwena was reportedly stopped by customs officials at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers amid allegations of attempting to leave the country with undeclared foreign currency on Sunday.

“Every country requires you to declare the purpose of possessing funds because they control the movement of currency between countries. Currency is considered as part of capital assets,” Malatji explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“When you land (in a foreign country), you declare the currency so that they know what you are bringing in from whatever destination you are coming from.”

Reports in Algeria claimed Mokwena had approximately 16,000 Euros in undeclared hard currency, and it is understood he was not aware about the laws.

“If you have landed and you haven’t declared currency, then the authorities will detain you so that they can interrogate the source of the funds, same as when you leave,” he said.

“What that country’s laws will provide for, they might detain you and interrogate you to get the source of the funds and if they are not satisfied with the answers, they will declare it to the state.

“They might hit you with a penalty or fine for failure to prove that the source of the funds was legitimate. You will be detained for as long as they complete that initial investigation and decide to say, ‘do you leave with the funds, or do you leave them behind’?”

Mokwena is expected to link up with his former player Thembinkosi Lorch at Libyan giants Al Ittihad SC after parting ways with Algerian champions MC Alger.

The SA embassy in Algeria has confirmed that it has been made aware of the 39-year-old’s arrest and they are in touch with him and are providing assistance.

During his eight-month spell at MC Alger, Mokwena enjoyed moments of success, leading the team to an Algerian Super Cup triumph and maintaining a strong position near the top of the league table for much of the season.

He continues to make a name for himself in North Africa, after coaching Wydad Casablanca in Morocco before joining MC Alger.

Mokwena’s manager, Steve Kapelushnik, could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Sowetan