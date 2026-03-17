Two suspects arrested in Eldorado Park shooting

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A group of about eight unknown men entered the yard and started shooting randomly at the people before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police have arrested two suspects, both aged 23, in connection with a shooting incident that left two people dead and six others wounded in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the police’s anti-gang unit traced and arrested the suspects on Monday. They will face two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

“The first suspect handed himself in at Eldorado Park police station with his lawyer, while the second one was arrested at his residence in Eldorado Park.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Police responded to a shooting incident at 10.30pm on Saturday where they found two people declared dead by paramedics and six taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

It is alleged that during a social gathering at the venue a group of about eight unknown men entered the yard and started shooting randomly at people before fleeing the scene on foot.

TimesLIVE