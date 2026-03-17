WATCH | Basic education department condemns video of pupils inhaling from fire extinguisher

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In a video circulating on social media, two boys wearing school uniforms are seen sitting in the corner in a classroom repeatedly inhaling from and passing the pipe of a fire extinguisher to each other. Stock photo.

The department of basic education has condemned the circulation of videos showing pupils engaging in dangerous behaviour involving the inhalation of chemical fumes from improvised devices.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, warned inhaling chemical substances in this manner poses serious and potentially fatal health risks, including brain damage, respiratory failure and sudden death.

In a video circulating on social media, two boys wearing school uniforms are seen sitting in the corner in a classroom repeatedly inhaling from and passing the pipe of a fire extinguisher to each other.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has raised concern after a video showed school learners inhaling powder from a fire extinguisher in a dangerous trend called chuff. Officials warn the chemical powder and gas inside extinguishers can cause serious health… pic.twitter.com/cfVtn8qQzS — BEAST OF NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) March 16, 2026

Gwarube said schools are meant to be safe environments dedicated to learning and the development of children.

“Any activity that endangers the lives and wellbeing of pupils undermines this responsibility and will not be tolerated,” she said

This is a latest trend among youth called ‘chuff’, where they inhale chemical powder from fire extinguishers. It is harmful. The contents of an extinguisher can cause severe health issues including pneumonia, seizures and even death — Robert Mulaudzi, City of Joburg EMS

Gwarube urged all schools to immediately reinforce and strictly enforce school safety protocols, including:

conducting random inspections where necessary in line with school policies and applicable regulations;

monitoring items brought onto school premises;

strengthening life-orientation education about substance abuse, peer pressure and risky behaviour;

ensuring educators and school management teams intervene swiftly when dangerous behavior is detected; and

working closely with school governing bodies, parents and local authorities to prevent such activities.

Robert Mulaudzi from the City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) on Monday warned of the dangers of inhalation from a fire extinguisher.

“This is a latest trend among youth called ‘chuff’, where they inhale chemical powder from fire extinguishers. It is harmful. The contents of an extinguisher can cause severe health issues including pneumonia, seizures and even death,” he said.

“We urge parents to educate the youth about the dangers.”

Mulaudzi said the EMS unit has BeSafe centres in all seven regions of the city which are specifically designed to educate residents about fire safety educational programmes.

“Residents are encouraged to visit a BeSafe Centre in their respective communities, Schools are also encouraged to invite public education officers to visit BeSafe premises.”

TimesLIVE