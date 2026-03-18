40 pupils hospitalised after ‘snack poisoning’ in Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forty Mpumalanga pupils were rushed to hospital with suspected food poisoning after eating snacks.

At least 40 pupils from Ekwazini Secondary School in Mpumalanga were rushed to hospital after falling ill from suspected food-related poisoning on Monday.

The incident happened when pupils began to show symptoms linked to food poisoning after eating snacks believed to be called Krunchy Nax.

The Mpumalanga department of education said three pupils initially complained of stomach cramps which led the school to urgently call for medical assistance.

“The number rose to 40 as more pupils showed similar symptoms and were immediately rushed to hospital for treatment,” the department said “All affected pupils are in a stable and non-critical condition and have been discharged.”

Health inspectors have been sent to investigate the cause of the illness.

“Food samples, including the suspected snacks and water sources, have been collected for laboratory testing,”

The department urged parents and guardians to warn children about the dangers of buying food from informal and unverified shops.

“Prevention begins at home. Parents must educate their children about food safety and the risks linked to unregulated products.”

TimesLIVE