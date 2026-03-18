Abandoned North West police station now a crime haven

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A satellite police station in Boikhutso township in Lichtenburg has been vandalised. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Residents of a North West township have to travel to town to report incidents of crime or certify documents because their police station has ceased to operate.

The satellite station in Boikhutso, outside Lichtenburg, has been abandoned by the police and is now a vandalised shell used by young addicts and by criminals to keep stolen goods.

The residents say thugs store stolen items inside the abandoned structure which previously serviced Boikhutso, Blydeville and surrounding farms.

Residents now have to travel to Lichtenburg town centre to access police services.

A media team visited the area and found a hollow, vandalised shell, with broken windows and stripped walls.

The fence and gate have been torn down and there are no doors. Lights have been removed while bricks are scattered on the floor. Outside the grass is overgrown.

Next to the police building a former satellite municipal office has been destroyed. This has further inconvenienced residents who relied on the office for municipal services.

The vandalism has broken the trust in the SAPS. Stolen goods end up in their abandoned building. — Rodney Phale, councillor

A block away, a community hall stands as another landmark of vandalism.

Rodney Phale, of the Patriotic Alliance in the Ditsobotla local municipality, said the police station was abandoned without explanation.

“They [police] just removed everything and left,” he said.

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Phale said the community and some officers took it upon themselves to restore the building after it was initially left unused.

They asked for donations from local businesses, including the taxi associations. He said police management at the time said officers would be deployed to the station after the community fixed it.

However, that never happened, he said.

Phale said the closure of the station has led to increased crime and slower police response.

MARCH 17 2026: A satellite police station in Boikhutso township in Lichtenburg has been vandalised. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (Antonio Muchave )

He said residents, especially those in informal settlements, struggled to report crimes.

“The toll-free number is not effective enough ... Reporting crime is now a challenge as people have lost hope in seeing police. They are told there are a lack of vehicles and staff.”

He said the vandalised building is now a hiding place for criminals.

“People are doing drugs in the building. Stealing people’s furniture and bringing it here,” Phale said.

“The vandalism has broken the trust in the SAPS. Stolen goods end up in there.”

Russell Modikanyane, 42, who was one of the residents who helped renovate the station, said the community had made multiple attempts to restore the facility.

“We put it together as the community ― twice. We asked for donations and people came on board. We had people for electricity and tiling,” he said.

“We spoke to the station commander at the time and told him that we were volunteering and didn’t want money. All we needed were officers to start working here. We were promised that once it is fixed then they will deploy people there.”

Rodney Phale from the Patriotic Alliance says the station is being used by people who are on drugs. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Modikanyane said those promises were never fulfilled.

Another resident, Molefi Modise, said life was more difficult and unsafe without the police station.

“We don’t know where to look for help. Crime has increased in our township,” Modise said.

“We don’t have officers who patrol here. We are not safe and are inconvenienced. If I want an affidavit or to certify documents I have to go to town.”

Modise said residents spend about R30 on transport to travel to and from the police station in town.

Mmama Moroke, 39, said many residents cannot afford to travel to access police services.

MARCH 17 2026: Satellite police station in Boikhutso township in Lichtenburg has been vandalised. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

“When people die or there is crime, we don’t have money to go to the police station. Some of us are unemployed,” she said.

“We are pleading for our police station to be fixed because people’s lives are in danger.”

An officer said the Boikhutso facility was abandoned due to staff shortages.

Another officer blamed the community for the abandonment: “They were attacking the police officers there. During the process of renovation, they were taking door handles, roofs and hinges and even bricks.”

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Majang Skalkie was sent questions on Monday. She has asked for time to gather the facts before responding.