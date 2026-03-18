Court overturns eviction order for homebuyer nearing full payment

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The full bench of the Johannesburg high court has set aside a court order evicting a home buyer who had paid nearly the full purchase price for the property, ruling that her eviction would not be just and equitable.

Zaiboneza Ahmad had entered into an agreement with Amar Mazari to purchase his property in Rhodesfield for R950,000 in July 2015. The purchase price was payable in 51 instalments, the final instalment being due on or about September 7 2019.

In May 2019, it was recorded that just R60,833 of the purchase price remained outstanding. Mazari claimed he cancelled the sale agreement on the basis that Ahmad had, in November 2018, ceased payment of the occupational rent due under the agreement.

Mazari’s notice of cancellation was dated March 19 2019, which is when he says it was served.

However, Ahmad said the notice was not delivered until 2021, after she had launched an application to compel the transfer of the property into her name.

That application failed in court in 2022 on the narrow basis that it could not be established, on the undisputed facts, that Ahmad had in fact paid the full purchase price under the agreement.

It was on the basis of his cancellation of the sale agreement that Mazari sought Ahmad’s eviction before the single judge of the high court. The eviction order was granted on September 4 2024.

Ahmad appealed against that judgment, and the appeal was heard on Monday.

In a judgment passed on Tuesday, judge Stuart Wilson, with two other judges concurring, noted that Ahmad accepted that she withheld both occupational rental and the balance of the purchase price, but said she did so only after Mazari refused to adhere to her demand to transfer the property into her name.

In papers before the court dealing with the eviction application, Ahmad tendered to pay the balance of the purchase price to Mazari against transfer of the property. She said the amount that was due to Mazari had been paid into her attorney’s trust account for onwards transmission to Mazari in return for the transfer of the property to her.

In granting Mazari his eviction order, the court in 2024 reasoned that Mazari had validly cancelled the sale agreement because the full purchase price had not been paid, and because the agreement did not allow Ahmad to withhold occupational rent in the manner that she had.

Having satisfied itself that the sale agreement had been validly cancelled, the court in 2024 issued an eviction order without further ado.

“Although, on the papers, Ms Ahmad had not paid the full purchase price at the time the sale agreement was cancelled, Ms Ahmad tenders the tiny fraction of the purchase price that is outstanding, provided that the property is transferred into her name,” Wilson said.

He said under the Alienation of Land Act of 1981, Ahmad was perfectly entitled, once she had paid at least half the purchase price, to demand transfer of the property against the registration of a mortgage over the property for the outstanding balance due under the agreement.

“On the evidence, even if we were to accept that the agreement was cancelled on the date inscribed on the notice of cancellation, substantially more than half of the purchase price must have been paid at the time Mr Mazari said he cancelled the agreement,” Wilson said.

He said in the eviction application, the onus was on Mazari to establish that Ahmad’s eviction was just and equitable. He said Mazari’s papers fell substantially short of discharging that onus.

“Moreover, even on the facts Mr Mazari accepts, we cannot conclude that Ms Ahmad’s eviction would be just and equitable.

“If the order of the court below is left to stand, Ms Ahmad will be left with neither the home she purchased nor the money she purchased it with. That would be unjust and inequitable.”

The judgment reinforces the principle that eviction is not automatic, even where a contract has been cancelled.

Wilson said any remaining financial disputes between the parties, such as the exact outstanding balance, would need to be resolved in separate legal proceedings, which were reportedly already under way.

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