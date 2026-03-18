South Africa

Injuries and arrests after thieves hit Pretoria jewellery store

Security officer injured in shootout during suspect apprehension

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TimesLIVE

Robbery and hijack suspects were intercepted and arrested in the Pretoria CBD. Stock image. (123RF/albund)

Police have arrested five suspects after a jewellery business was robbed and a vehicle hijacked in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on Wednesday.

At about 9.50am a suspect posed as a customer to gain entry to the store. Another damaged display cases before accomplices removed jewellery from the premises. The suspects then hijacked a vehicle to flee the scene.

“A co-ordinated response by the SAPS Tshwane District Stabilisation Team, in collaboration with private security personnel, led to a pursuit and the suspects being intercepted and arrested in Pretoria central CBD,” police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said.

A shootout between the team and the suspects ensued and a security officer sustained gunshot injuries.

Three of the suspects also sustained injuries and were transported to a medical facility under police guard.

Police recovered the hijacked vehicle, a firearm with ammunition and the stolen jewellery.

TimesLIVE

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