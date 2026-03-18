Injuries and arrests after thieves hit Pretoria jewellery store

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Robbery and hijack suspects were intercepted and arrested in the Pretoria CBD. Stock image.

Police have arrested five suspects after a jewellery business was robbed and a vehicle hijacked in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on Wednesday.

At about 9.50am a suspect posed as a customer to gain entry to the store. Another damaged display cases before accomplices removed jewellery from the premises. The suspects then hijacked a vehicle to flee the scene.

“A co-ordinated response by the SAPS Tshwane District Stabilisation Team, in collaboration with private security personnel, led to a pursuit and the suspects being intercepted and arrested in Pretoria central CBD,” police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said.

A shootout between the team and the suspects ensued and a security officer sustained gunshot injuries.

Three of the suspects also sustained injuries and were transported to a medical facility under police guard.

Police recovered the hijacked vehicle, a firearm with ammunition and the stolen jewellery.

TimesLIVE