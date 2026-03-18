KwaMashu school teachers robbed, forced to transfer cash

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Armed suspects who stormed Zamokuhle Primary School in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Friday, robbed teachers of their belongings and forced them to transfer money from their bank accounts.

Armed suspects who stormed Zamokuhle Primary School in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Friday robbed teachers of their belongings and forced them to transfer money from their bank accounts.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned the incident.

“This is a barbaric and cowardly act that targets those who have dedicated their lives to shaping the future of our country. Our teachers must be protected at all times and should never have to work under the threat of violence,” said Hlomuka.

He said the incident left teachers and pupils deeply traumatised.

Hlomuka said the department was working with police, who opened a case of armed robbery after the attack.

Psychosocial support was provided to affected teachers and pupils, and safety and security measures are being urgently strengthened at the school and surrounding institutions.

“This is a direct assault on the future of our country and our province. We cannot allow criminals to turn our schools into crime scenes. Schools must remain safe havens for teaching and learning. We call on communities to work with law enforcement and the department to protect our schools,” Hlomuka said.

He said the department is “deeply concerned about increasing incidents of violence in and around schools” and reiterated the call for the public to help protect schools, teachers and pupils.

TimesLIVE