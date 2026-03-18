North West police station abandoned ‘after repeated acts of vandalism’

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A satellite police station in Boikhutso township in Lichtenburg has been vandalised.

North West police say officers abandoned a satellite police station in Lichtenburg because it became unsafe after community members attacked it.

The facility that served different communities now lies in ruins and is a crime haven occupied by drug users. The police station last serviced residents of Boikhutsong, Blydeville and surrounding farms in 2018.

“SAPS can confirm that the facility has been subjected to repeated acts of vandalism over time, which rendered the structure unsafe for continued occupation,” said acting provincial police spokesperson Col Anne Magakoe.

“The building is not suitable for occupation or the delivery of policing services. The satellite police station is therefore not operational at this stage.”

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A Sowetan team visited the area and found that the building is a hollow, vandalised shell, with broken windows and stripped walls.

The fence and gate have been torn down, there are no internal doors and the lights have been removed. Bricks are scattered on the floor. Outside, overgrown grass has taken over the grounds.

Next to the police building stands a former satellite municipal office, which has also been destroyed. That has inconvenienced the residents who used to rely on the office for municipal services.

A block away, a community hall is also a victim of vandalism.

SAPS wishes to assure the community that their safety remains a priority. Community members are also encouraged to work in partnership with SAPS to safeguard state infrastructure, as this plays a critical role in sustaining service delivery within communities — Col Anne Magakoe, acting North West police spokesperson

According to Magakoe, the Boikhutson satellite station was established in 1992 and served the community until it was closed in May 2018 after an incident of public violence that resulted in it being damaged. It was unsafe for continued occupation so the officers abandoned it, she said.

Sowetan earlier reported that residents who were serviced from the police station are now forced to go to Lichtenburg to report crimes or certify documents.

Magakoe said efforts were made in 2024, in collaboration with community stakeholders, to restore the facility. However, before restoration could be completed, the building was again vandalised, resulting in extensive damage to key infrastructure, including the roof, ceiling, doors and electrical wiring, she said.

“In the interim, the community continues to receive full policing services from the Lichtenburg police station, which remains functional and accessible.”

Magakoe said the police have maintained visible policing in the area through regular patrols and sector policing deployments to ensure the continued safety and security of residents.

“SAPS wishes to assure the community that their safety remains a priority. Community members are also encouraged to work in partnership with SAPS to safeguard state infrastructure, as this plays a critical role in sustaining service delivery within communities,” Magakoe said.

When asked if there were plans with the station, Magakoe said the matter has been reported to the public works department.

Spokesperson James de Villiers has not yet responded to enquiries.

“The vandalism has broken the trust in the SAPS. Stolen goods end up in their [SAPS] abandoned building.” - Rodney Phale, a councillor in Ditsobotla.https://t.co/SkG3Ohltj7

Video: @J_chabalala and @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/zg88gL1Ah5 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) March 18, 2026

Rodney Phale, a PR councillor of the Patriotic Alliance in the Ditsobotla local municipality, told Sowetan the police station had been abandoned without explanation.

“They [police] just removed everything and left,” he said.

Phale said the community and some officers took it upon themselves to restore the building after it was initially left unused. This was after asking for donations from local businesses, including taxi associations.

He said police managers at the time said officers would be deployed to the station after the community fixed it. However, that never happened, he said.

Phale said the closure of the station has led to increased crime and slower police response. He said the vandalised building is now a hiding place for criminals.

“People are even doing drugs there. Stealing people’s furniture and bringing it here,” Phale said. “The vandalism has broken the trust in the SAPS. Stolen goods end up in there.”

Sowetan