Rapist who escaped from KZN prison farm recaptured in Gauteng

Escaped prisoner Thulani Gcaleka has been apprehended, the department of correctional services says.
Gcaleka was recaptured in Gauteng in the early hours on Tuesday.
He had been on the run since his escape on February 5 from Sevontein Correctional Centre, under the Pietermaritzburg management area in KwaZulu-Natal, said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
“At the time of the escape the offender was part of a cleaning work team assigned to duties at the prison farm," said Nxumalo.
”Disciplinary processes related to the circumstances surrounding the escape are ongoing to ensure appropriate action is taken against those found to have been negligent or complicit."
Gcaleka is serving a life sentence for serious offences including attempted murder, attempted rape, rape, common robbery and housebreaking with the intent to commit an offence.
“Offender Gcaleka will face additional criminal charges arising from his escape from lawful custody. Internally he will be reclassified to a higher security category and transferred to a maximum-security correctional facility.”
TimesLIVE
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