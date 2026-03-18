Renewed protests affect Pikitup collections

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Dumped rubbish was the outcome of a protest by job-seekers from Diepsloot, Cosmo City and Zandspruit who marched to the Pikitup Randburg depot earlier this month to demand jobs. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Pikitup services remain behind schedule at the Randburg and Roodepoort depots as renewed protests hamper efforts to catch up on backlogs.

This comes after some residents in the affected areas experienced two weeks of no refuse collection. Soon after the services resumed, the waste collection agency said it is again facing disruptions.

Anthony Selepe, Pikitup spokesperson, said in a Tuesday night update the entity is seeing “positive progress in the implementation of its waste recovery plan after service disruptions emanating from recent operational disruptions, including protest-related incidents and inclement weather resulting in disposal limitations and turnaround times”.

Ten out of 12 depots have normalised waste management operations, he said.

“Services remain behind schedule at the Randburg and Roodepoort depots in the clearing of backlogs. We experienced a recurrence of protesters demanding permanent employment without due processes being followed, further disrupting our recovery plan.

“The situations at the Roodepoort and Randburg depots are further impacted by the partial closure of the Marie Louise landfill site, which has necessitated longer travelling distances to dispose waste at Pikitup’s operational landfill sites located in the south of Johannesburg.

“Pikitup’s operations team is working around the clock to implement measures to ensure the normalisation of waste collection services in all affected areas as soon as possible, including by optimising disposal arrangements and improving turnaround times.”

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