Senegal rejects CAF ruling, demands probe after AFCON title stripped

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Senegal coach Pape Thiaw and Kalidou Koulibaly celebrate with the AFCON trophy after winning the game. The result has since been reversed.

The Government of Senegal has strongly rejected the decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to strip its national team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title, calling the move “unjust” and “grossly illegal”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, government spokesperson Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye said Senegal “unequivocally rejects this attempt at unjust dispossession”.

“Senegal cannot tolerate that an administrative decision erases commitment, merit, and sporting excellence,” said Faye.

The backlash follows a Caf’s appeals board’s shock ruling late on Tuesday to overturn the result of the 2025 Afcon final and award the title to Morocco.

Caf’s appeals board ruled Senegal forfeited the match after walking off the pitch during the final in Rabat on January 16 in protest over a controversial penalty decision.

Though the team later returned and won 1-0 in extra time through a Pape Gueye goal, the result has now been replaced with a 3-0 victory for Morocco.

The decision, which is unprecedented for a continental final, has sparked widespread debate across Africa and beyond, adding to the controversy surrounding a chaotic match that saw player altercations and clashes involving spectators.

Faye said the Senegalese government was alarmed by the ruling and its implications for the integrity of African football.

“The government of Senegal expresses its deep dismay following the decision issued by the appeals jury of CAF,” she said.

“This unprecedented decision, of exceptional seriousness, directly undermines the fundamental principles that form the basis of sporting ethics, foremost among them fairness, integrity, and respect for the truth on the field,” said Faye.

She also said that the ruling was based on “a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations”, describing it as “grossly illegal and profoundly unjust”.

“By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match that was properly conducted and won in accordance with the rules of the game, CAF is seriously damaging its own credibility,” she said.

The government has called for an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within Caf’s governing structures.

Faye confirmed that Senegal will pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the decision.

“Senegal will pursue all appropriate avenues of appeal, including before competent international judicial bodies, so that justice may be served and the primacy of the sporting result restored,” she said.

She stressed that the country would remain “resolute, vigilant and unwavering” in defending the rights of its national team and restoring the honour of African sport.

The government also expressed solidarity with Senegalese citizens detained in Morocco following incidents during the final.

“The Government takes this opportunity to renew the solidarity of the entire nation with Senegalese citizens detained in Morocco … and remains fully mobilised to ensure a favourable outcome,” Faye said.

The ruling has placed Caf under intense scrutiny, with critics warning it could damage trust in continental football governance.

Senegal’s firm stance signals a looming legal and diplomatic battle over one of the most contentious decisions in Afcon history.

TimesLIVE