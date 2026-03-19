BREAKING | Alleged hijacking sends shockwaves through KuGompo City

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A serious incident occurred on the North East Expressway in KuGompo City at about 2pm.

Law enforcement officials are combing the scene in Berea in KuGompo City (formerly East London) after an alleged carjacking.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said there was a high-speed chase before gunshots rang out.

Traffic is backed up on Pearce Street as officials are trying to clear the scene, while the offramp joining the North East Expressway (NEX) has been blocked by a tow truck.

One person said she was shopping at a nearby supermarket when she heard gunfire. “I thought the shooting was happening nearby. I was shocked when I got closer to the scene and saw what had happened,” she said.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that a serious incident occurred on the NEX at about 2pm on Thursday.

“During the apprehension of a suspect, a chase ensued in which the fleeing suspects were responsible for causing a collision involving five vehicles.

“One suspect has been apprehended thus far. At this stage, our primary focus remains on the safety of all involved and managing the active situation on the ground,” Gantana said.

A comprehensive statement with further details will be issued once all the facts have been gathered, she added.

This is a developing story.

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